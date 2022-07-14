Facebook
WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2022.

Boutte, considered one of the best wide receivers in the country, will continue the tradition of wearing the special jersey number given to the expected top playmaker on the team.

The honoree also displays all of the qualities necessary to build a championship team around.

Previous players to wear No. 7 include Derek Stingley Jr., Leonard Fournette, DJ Chark, Tyrann Mathieu, and Patrick Peterson.

“I am excited to get back on the field with my brothers and work all season,” said Boutte. “To do it in the No. 7, and follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history, is an honor.”

The junior from New Iberia has 83 catches for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns and totaled 1,244 yards in 16 career games.

He has five 100-yard receiving games, including an SEC record 308 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions in the 2020 season finale against Ole Miss.

