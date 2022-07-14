‘We can’t sit back and let those go unpaid:’ White Castle cracks down on delinquent utility bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the Town of White Castle are cracking down on late utility bills.

White Castle Mayor John Morris III announced on Facebook, “On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, we will be doing disconnections for all utility bills that are delinquent 2 months or more. To be reconnected “40%” of the total bill will have to be paid.”

Morris said a recent yearly financial audit for the town confirmed the need to crack down on this to be able to apply for future grants or loans.

“Our system is an old system. So, for us to be able to maintain a system with breaking pipes and stuff like that, we can’t sit back and let those go unpaid,” Mayor Morris said.

Town officials have been understanding and lenient in the past on when residents could pay their utility bills, especially during COVID and with this high inflation, according to the mayor.

“We understand that we’re dealing with a level of poverty in the White Castle community, and we’re not unsympathetic to it, but we must maintain business and be accountable. To maintain clean audits, we have no choice but to carry out this, to make sure that we stay above water,” Morris said.

In order for folks’ utility payments to be reconnected, 40% of the total bill will have to be paid.

“This is not a move to belittle our people, or undermine them, or even try to stomp on them, it’s just for us to follow normal practices,” Morris said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.