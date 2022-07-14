‘That affects the whole entire parish.’ Sheriff says lack of manpower impacting patrols in some neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All jobs are facing tough times when it comes to hiring and retaining good employees, and that includes the men and women who keep us safe.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the shortage in manpower is impacting some patrols in certain neighborhoods, forcing him to adjust.

For Lorraine Robertson, siting on her front porch is one of her favorite things to do.

“Well, I come out here early in the morning, I drink my coffee. And then in the evenings after the sun goes down, I relax, meditate, and listen to the birds,” said Robertson, who lives in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge.

She’s lived in her home since 1996.

“Over here it’s quiet, my side is quiet, I don’t have any problems,” said Robertson.

Like many folks across East Baton Rouge Parish, Robertson keeps up with the news and what’s going on with crime. But says, she always sees sheriff’s deputies patrolling in her neighborhood.

“They’re friendly, they stop, they talk, they patrol, one just passed not too long ago. They patrol all the time,” she said.

But some areas may not be so lucky.

“We’re down about 100 (deputies), between working in the prison and the people working in the criminal division,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

The sheriff says that manpower shortage sometimes can mean less units on the roads, patrolling your neighborhood.

“And that affects the whole entire parish if we’re having less people on roads. If we’re having a problem area, we’re going to give it more attention because it is a problem area. But you’re pulling somebody from somewhere else, and it diminishes patrols, preventive measures, that you’re doing in other areas,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Gautreaux says he’d like to put a community policing team in every troubled area they serve to try and diminish crime, but that isn’t possible right now.

“But every division I have is shorthanded, every one. It doesn’t matter whether they’re in detectives, uniform patrol, work at a prison, everybody’s short,” he said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is also facing a shortage of officers, forcing them to make changes.

“Well, we’ve made adjustments. And with those adjustments, we have a certain allotment that we keep on the streets, and a certain allotment as far as what we have in the office, or another allotment that we have within the detectives,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Sheriff Gautreaux says he’s looking for new deputies to have certain qualities, including a physical presence, mental capacity, and what’s inside someone’s heart.

“And look -- I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again Lester, the only reason to be in law enforcement is to serve,” he said.

Robertson is just hopeful none of these shortages impact patrols her neighborhood in the future, so she can stay sitting on her porch in peace.

“As long as the Lord give me my health and strength, and the Lord give the breath of life. As long as the Lord let me live, I’m going to be her,” said Robertson.

The sheriff says his agency is developing new recruiting strategies like commercials that could air on Channel 9.

While the latest basic training academy for the Baton Rouge Police Department began a few weeks ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.