Students get help catching up on covid learning losses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Albany Hornet Academy this summer are having fun while catching up on school lessons.

“The whole point behind it is just to remediate kids and give them a chance to bridge some of the gaps that were caused by Hurricane Ida and the covid breaks that we’ve had lots of kids have deficits and this is the perfect opportunity to catch them up and get them ready for the next school year,” Melyssa Depaula, principal designee, said.

The optional summer program was created last year to help kids that may have gotten behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We provided as much structure as we could possibly do, but because of what the pandemic caused us to do, there was a breakdown in structure for these kids, and so they are just now getting back into the cusp of things you know, being able to see teachers faces, the teachers being able to see their faces,” Devin Gregoire, school board member, said.

Teachers create lesson plans personalized to student needs and do it in an environment that motivates students ahead of returning to school for the fall semester.

“We are doing fun activities like the toothpick bridge, but we’re also working on graphing, ACT prep, getting them ready just for like smaller things that they’re going to need help with or need to already know for this upcoming school year,” teacher Keri Perrone said.

Students like Jamarqus Jackson and Christopher Collins are excited for the new year because of this program.

“It should be fun, and I get to see my friends,” Jackson said.

“I thought I could learn some new stuff and I have, and I’ve met some new people,” Collins said.

The two-week summer program for students in first through 12th grade has proven successful in getting kids caught up, according to Gregoire.

“The scores for our students on LEAP assessment scores have all been improved.”

And they will continue to hold it as an option for students to catch up on material they may have missed.

