Storms likely today, locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increasing moisture and an upper-air disturbance should result in widespread shower and t-storm activity across the area today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 14 (WAFB)

The combination of more cloud cover and those rains should finally provide at least some relief from the heat, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, depending on when rains arrive in a given neighborhood.

Our primary concern with today’s storms will again be the potential for locally heavy rainfall, and the Weather Prediction Center has just about all of our area under a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

Good rain chances, on the order of 50%-60%, are expected to persist into Friday. Highs again should top out near or a little above 90 in most areas. And once again, locally heavy rainfall will be a possibility, but widespread heavy rain is not expected. A Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding is posted for a good part of our area, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk extending from Morgan City to New Orleans and southward.

By the weekend, we’ll transition back into more of a typical summer pattern, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms, and temperatures climbing a bit higher once again. Rain chances are posted around 40% on Saturday and 50% for Sunday, with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s.

The extended forecast points toward a continuation of that fairly typical summer pattern into much of next week. However, there are also some signs that highs in the mid 90s might start to become more common during the mid to latter part of the week.

