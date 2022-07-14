Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special task force to look into student behavior, mental health, and discipline held its first meeting at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday, July 14.

The panel will be looking at a number of things as it relates to kids in school.

Several of the members are educators themselves.

The event was more of an introductory meeting to discuss plans and goals moving forward.

The task force’s next meeting will be on August 11.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.