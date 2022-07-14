Facebook
Special task force on student behavior, mental health holds meets to discuss goals

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
A special task force will be looking at a number of things as it relates to kids in school.(KKTV)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special task force to look into student behavior, mental health, and discipline held its first meeting at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday, July 14.

The panel will be looking at a number of things as it relates to kids in school.

Several of the members are educators themselves.

The event was more of an introductory meeting to discuss plans and goals moving forward.

The task force’s next meeting will be on August 11.

