BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue on Thursday, July 14, according to emergency responders.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Gus Young Avenue near North 46th Street.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.