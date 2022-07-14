Passenger dead after truck rear-ends car stopped on shoulder of I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is investigating a crash on I-12 that left one person dead late Wednesday, July 13.

BRPD said Kerriel Joseph, 22, died in the crash.

According to investigators, Joseph was a passenger in the front seat of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that was stopped on the left shoulder of I-12 West just before it merges with I-10 around 11:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chervrolet Silverado slammed into the back of the car.

Police said Joseph died at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

