One shot and killed on Main Street, BRPD investigating

According to BRPD, officers responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

Police say authorities responded to the area of 2800 Main Street, not far from North Street, around 4:40 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

The victim suffered from fatal injuries, according to BRPD.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

