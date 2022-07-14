New LSU women’s basketball players show off skills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It might only be mid-July but if you feel like getting excited about LSU women’s basketball, go right head.

Some of the new players and weapons second-year head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey will be putting on the PMAC floor this season showed off some of their skills.

True freshman guard Flaujae Johnson is a pure shooter who was burning up the nets on Wednesday, July 13. The Atlanta native and talented rapper is described as a player who gives 100%, 100% of the time. She recently played in the Jordan Brand Classic and earned MVP honors with 27 points in the game.

And then, there’s junior forward and Maryland transfer Angel Reese. She is ranked the nation’s top player in the transfer portal after earning All-American honors her sophomore season. Reese averaged nearly 18 points and 11 rebounds per game last season for a Terrapins team that reached the sweet 16.

