Mother says 6-year-old son died days after bitten by rattlesnake

A Colorado mother is remembering her son after she said he was bitten by a rattlesnake. (Source: KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother in Colorado is sharing her story after losing her son to a rattlesnake bite.

Lindsey Currat said her 6-year-old child, Simon Emmanuel, was bitten in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space area in Security-Widefield on July 5. He then passed away a week later, as reported by KKTV.

“Our support isn’t just from Security-Widefield,” Currat said. “We have been getting prayers from all over the country and around the globe. We have people in Europe and Canada that I know are praying for us and following our story.”

Currat said Simon was riding bikes with his father on a trail when the incident happened. After Simon was bitten, he was taken to a nearby hospital and resuscitated on his way there.

However, the 6-year-old needed additional care, so he was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs and transferred to Aurora.

Simon’s mother said doctors told her they did everything they could to save his life, but ultimately the family made the difficult decision to say goodbye to their son.

Currat said the family is accepting donations to help with the medical bills here.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared information on what to do and not to do when it comes to rattlesnake bites.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

