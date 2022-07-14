Man shot and killed on North Street identified
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge has been identified.
According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Julius Thomas, 32, was shot and killed in the 2800 block of North Street around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.