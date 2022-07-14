Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Man shot and killed on North Street identified

Baton Rouge police raced to Main Street near Atkinson where a person was shot and killed.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge has been identified.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Julius Thomas, 32, was shot and killed in the 2800 block of North Street around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The victim suffered from fatal injuries, according to BRPD.
The victim suffered from fatal injuries, according to BRPD.(WAFB)

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

LSU Museum of Art
LSU Museum of Art temporarily closed
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Senator expected to plead guilty to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
Baton Rouge police raced to Main Street near Atkinson where a person was shot and killed.
One shot and killed on Main Street, BRPD investigating
Anthony Templet
Netflix series on BR killing to debut next month
Flooding Threat
Periods of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding today