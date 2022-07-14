LSU Museum of Art temporarily closed

BATON ROUGE, La. -The LSU Museum of Art has announced a temporary closure due to an emergency water incident that occurred on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts on Tuesday, July 12.

The LSU Museum of Art and the Shaw Center for the Arts are currently accessing the water damage and recovery plans. The museum is working diligently to re-open effected permanent collection galleries to the public.

The LSU Museum Store on the first floor was not impacted by this incident and will remain open with normal operating hours.

For the safety of visitors, the museum will be monitoring the situation day by day.

Please check at www.lsumoa.org for daily updates on operation hours.

