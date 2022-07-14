LSU adds three-star OT Paul Mubenga

BUFORD, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers picked up their 16th commitment in three-star offensive tackle Paul Mubenga out of Buford, Georgia.

Mubenga is the No. 62 overall rated tackle in the nation according to 247Sports and is the No. 70 rated player in the state of Georgia.

LSU has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail picking up 10 commitments in the month of July. The Tigers have the No. 7 overall class for 2023 according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida

Four-star RB - Kaleb Jackson - Baton Rouge, La.

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana

Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada

Three-star LB - Whit Weeks - Watkinsville, Ga.

Three-star OT - Paul Mubenga - Buford, Ga.

