LSU adds three-star OT Paul Mubenga

LSU Football
LSU Football(Credit: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers picked up their 16th commitment in three-star offensive tackle Paul Mubenga out of Buford, Georgia.

Mubenga is the No. 62 overall rated tackle in the nation according to 247Sports and is the No. 70 rated player in the state of Georgia.

LSU has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail picking up 10 commitments in the month of July. The Tigers have the No. 7 overall class for 2023 according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

  • Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida
  • Four-star RB - Kaleb Jackson - Baton Rouge, La.
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.
  • Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Three-star LB - Whit Weeks - Watkinsville, Ga.
  • Three-star OT - Paul Mubenga - Buford, Ga.

