Local organization calls for private investigations at EBR Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the man convicted of killing an LSU basketball player died of a drug overdose inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison earlier this week, a local organization is questioning how officials handle death reports.

The group is asking for detailed mortality reports and private investigations.

“We have and will continue to provide information to the metro council to help facilitate a full and independent investigation of all deaths,” Linda Franks, with the EBR Prison Reform Coalition said.

In December, the metro council approved a new $6 million a year contract with Turn Key Health Clinics. They are a private company out of Oklahoma used in several jails around the country. Turn Key oversees medical care inside the parish prison.

The group says the problems at the prison not only put their inmates in jeopardy but also the staff who work at the prison.

“To me, this is not a problem, this is a pattern. And we need to attack it now. When we have 1, 2, 3 people who overdosing in our facility that is supposed to be pre-trial, we have a real problem,” Amelia Herrera, with EBR Prison Reform Coalition said.

The sheriff’s office says they have refuted the claims of the group in the past but would need more time to provide more information.

