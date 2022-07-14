Lafitte’s Landing Anniversary Veal Ferestière

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the shadow of the Sunshine Bridge, Lafitte’s Landing Restaurant was one of the most renowned eateries in South Louisiana. The restaurant was located in the old Viala Plantation House where the son of pirate Jean Lafitte was married. Chef John Folse acquired the restaurant in 1978 and restored the property to its original condition. The restaurant was opened on July 14, 1978. Sadly, the historic home was destroyed by fire in October 1998. This Veal Ferestière was a signature dish of the restaurant and was well sought-after by the patrons.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 (2-ounce) veal medallions

1 cup chanterelles or other wild mushrooms

¼ cup vegetable oil

4 tbsps butter

salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup flour

2 tbsps minced shallots

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 ounce brandy or Cognac

1 cup prepared demi glace

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps fresh thyme leaves for garnish, optional

2 tbsps chopped rosemary for garnish, optional

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°F. In a large sauté pan, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Season medallions to taste with salt and pepper and dust lightly in flour, shaking off any excess. Sauté medallions 2–3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Transfer to a plate and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve. Into the same sauté pan, add shallots and garlic then sauté 2–3 minutes or until slightly golden brown.

Add mushrooms and sauté an additional 3–5 minutes or until softened. Deglaze the pan with brandy or Cognac, being careful of possible flame-ups. Add demi glace and heat through until smooth. Stir in heavy whipping cream then adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. To serve, place 2 medallions of veal on each plate and top with a small amount of the sauce. Garnish with the fresh thyme or rosemary.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.