Federation of Greater BR Civic Associations to hold meeting on traffic projects

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, July 14, the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations will host a meeting to inform the public on the impacts of the proposed widening of I-10 and the planned infrastructure improvements for MoveBR. 

The meeting will be held at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. beginning at 7 p.m.

State and local government officials will share information on the timing, scope, schedules, lane closures, and impacts of the proposed infrastructure project, as well as traffic signal synchronization improvements planned to ease local and regional traffic congestion.

Traffic gridlock frequency and duration will increase the times needed to travel on roadways to schools, businesses, and government offices, as well as deliveries, service calls, and possibly emergency responses.  The speakers will be asked what steps can be taken now to prepare for the inevitable.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, visit www.fgbrca.org.

