Deputies arrest man in deadly Prairieville shooting

Jerome Lilly
Jerome Lilly(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly killing another person in Prairieville, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Jerome Lilly, 37, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to APSO, on Wednesday, July 13, around 10:30 pm, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Cherry Creek Drive in Prairieville. Deputies arrived to find Tarrence Williams, 40, dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives discovered that Lilly fired a gun at Williams following an altercation.

Lilly was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

