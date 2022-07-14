Deputies arrest man in deadly Prairieville shooting
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly killing another person in Prairieville, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Jerome Lilly, 37, is charged with second-degree murder.
According to APSO, on Wednesday, July 13, around 10:30 pm, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Cherry Creek Drive in Prairieville. Deputies arrived to find Tarrence Williams, 40, dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives discovered that Lilly fired a gun at Williams following an altercation.
Lilly was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.