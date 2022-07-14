Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating protective order

Caleb Fontenot
Caleb Fontenot(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man being sought for violating a protective order.

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Caleb Fontenot, 40, is wanted for a protective order violation involving a domestic encounter.

He is 6-foot and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on www.crimestoppersbr.com, or provide details through the free P3 Tips app.

