CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating protective order

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man being sought for violating a protective order.

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Caleb Fontenot, 40, is wanted for a protective order violation involving a domestic encounter.

He is 6-foot and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, submit a tip anonymously on www.crimestoppersbr.com, or provide details through the free P3 Tips app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.