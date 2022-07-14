Can childcare assistance really assist? Local mother seeks help from CCAP

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some parents who rely on assistance from the state to afford quality childcare for their kids are having a tough time finding out if they are even eligible for it.

“Things are high nowadays so it’s really expensive and other people would charge to watch her, and I just have to do what I have to do to make sure I’m working and she’s being watched in good care, “said Tia Davis, Child Care Assistance Program client.

Davis says she has been going through the same process of calling multiple times since her daughter was 6 months. She is now 2 years old.

“At first, they were telling me to do the application online and I’ve done it multiple times and I’ve never gotten any information back from them. I would call up to see if the supervisor has any of my information. They would tell me either she is not in the office, or I won’t be able to speak with her at the time,” said Davis.

After calling multiple times and not getting through, Davis says she just wants answers.

Some daycare providers, such as Greater King David, are actively working to make the process smoother.

Rebecca Ferguson, with Greater King David, has been in the early education industry for 58 years. She says the smallest mishap on an application could prolong a person’s eligibility process.

“If they follow the directions the time will not be a long period of time. They will certify them eligible to participate, but they must do all that they ask for,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson advises clients to reach out to the CCAP helpdesk or their local daycare provider for further assistance.

WAFB spoke with many other parents who had the same concerns about calling multiple times and not getting answers.

WAFB also reached out to the Louisiana Department of Education to figure out more ways parents can navigate through this issue, but they were unable to get back in time for this story.

