Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Can childcare assistance really assist? Local mother seeks help from CCAP

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some parents who rely on assistance from the state to afford quality childcare for their kids are having a tough time finding out if they are even eligible for it.

“Things are high nowadays so it’s really expensive and other people would charge to watch her, and I just have to do what I have to do to make sure I’m working and she’s being watched in good care, “said Tia Davis, Child Care Assistance Program client.

Davis says she has been going through the same process of calling multiple times since her daughter was 6 months. She is now 2 years old.

“At first, they were telling me to do the application online and I’ve done it multiple times and I’ve never gotten any information back from them. I would call up to see if the supervisor has any of my information. They would tell me either she is not in the office, or I won’t be able to speak with her at the time,” said Davis.

After calling multiple times and not getting through, Davis says she just wants answers.

Some daycare providers, such as Greater King David, are actively working to make the process smoother.

Rebecca Ferguson, with Greater King David, has been in the early education industry for 58 years. She says the smallest mishap on an application could prolong a person’s eligibility process.

“If they follow the directions the time will not be a long period of time. They will certify them eligible to participate, but they must do all that they ask for,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson advises clients to reach out to the CCAP helpdesk or their local daycare provider for further assistance.

WAFB spoke with many other parents who had the same concerns about calling multiple times and not getting answers.

WAFB also reached out to the Louisiana Department of Education to figure out more ways parents can navigate through this issue, but they were unable to get back in time for this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

LSU has announced wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2022.
WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season
GRAF - Rainfall Amounts
Be ready for scattered mainly-afternoon t-showers for Friday through weekend
Caleb Fontenot
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating protective order
Lawmakers rack up nearly $1 million during redistricting efforts
THE INVESTIGATORS: Lawmakers rack up nearly $1M during redistricting efforts