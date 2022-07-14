BRPD releases image of person of interest in connection with attempted sexual assault

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department released an image on Thursday, July 14, of a man considered a person of interest in connection with an attempted sexual assault.

BRPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Investigators said the attempted sexual assault happened on Hollydale Avenue off Perkins Road near I-10 on July 10 around 8 p.m.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.