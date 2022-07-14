BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Main Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

Police say authorities responded to the area of 2800 Main Street, not far from North Street, around 4:40 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

The victim suffered from fatal injuries, according to BRPD.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

