BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Main Street
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday morning.
Police say authorities responded to the area of 2800 Main Street, not far from North Street, around 4:40 a.m. in reference to the shooting.
The victim suffered from fatal injuries, according to BRPD.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
