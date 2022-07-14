Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Baton Rouge BigWigs raising money for Susan G. Komen Foundation

The event will have community notables who have agreed to wear a ridiculous pink wig to help...
The event will have community notables who have agreed to wear a ridiculous pink wig to help raise money for breast cancer.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Susan G. Komen Foundation will host Baton Rouge BigWigs, 80′s Rewind on Thursday, July 14.

It’s happening at L‘Auberge Casino and Hotel. The event will have community notables who have agreed to wear a ridiculous pink wig to help raise money for breast cancer. Fundraising runs from June 8 to July 21. You do not have to attend the event to donate.

VIP – CHAMPAGNE PRE-PARTY -- A champagne pre-party will be hosted from 6:00-6:45 p.m. The cost is $80 and provides attendees with their first eight (8) game vouchers. Those attending the VIP Champagne Pre-Party may enter the venue early, enjoy passed champagne, and be the first to play games.

GENERAL ADMISSION -- Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Entry is $50 per person and provides attendees with their first five (5) game vouchers.

Each voucher used, is counted as a vote for the attendee’s favorite BigWig and allows participants to be eligible to win prizes. Event-goers are not limited to the vouchers they receive as part of their entry. Additional game vouchers may be purchased for $10 each.

This event is cash bar. Food is provided. 80′s attire is encouraged. Tickets and tables may be purchased at www.komen.org/community/louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Main Street
Using AI to predict hip surgery outcomes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 14
Storms likely today, locally heavy rain possible
EMS Unit
Ochsner, East Baton Rouge EMS reach patient data-sharing agreement