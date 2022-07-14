Baton Rouge BigWigs raising money for Susan G. Komen Foundation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Susan G. Komen Foundation will host Baton Rouge BigWigs, 80′s Rewind on Thursday, July 14.

It’s happening at L‘Auberge Casino and Hotel. The event will have community notables who have agreed to wear a ridiculous pink wig to help raise money for breast cancer. Fundraising runs from June 8 to July 21. You do not have to attend the event to donate.

VIP – CHAMPAGNE PRE-PARTY -- A champagne pre-party will be hosted from 6:00-6:45 p.m. The cost is $80 and provides attendees with their first eight (8) game vouchers. Those attending the VIP Champagne Pre-Party may enter the venue early, enjoy passed champagne, and be the first to play games.

GENERAL ADMISSION -- Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Entry is $50 per person and provides attendees with their first five (5) game vouchers.

Each voucher used, is counted as a vote for the attendee’s favorite BigWig and allows participants to be eligible to win prizes. Event-goers are not limited to the vouchers they receive as part of their entry. Additional game vouchers may be purchased for $10 each.

This event is cash bar. Food is provided. 80′s attire is encouraged. Tickets and tables may be purchased at www.komen.org/community/louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.