2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Wildcats

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Wildcats are hoping to ride a running back who wears No. 26 in 2022, as Sportsline Summer Camp checked in on Glen Cage and the rest of the Cats.

The crew got a glimpse of the new quarterbacks, the offensive line, and No. 26 when the Wildcats closed out spring drills with an intrasquad scrimmage.

And perhaps, some of the extra speed from running track was seen on a burst up the sideline for the 5-foot-8, 200-pounder.

Central returns four of its five starting linemen up front and they’ll try to give some time and protection for sophomore Jackson Firman and junior Tyler Fourtney, who are trying to take over for departed quarterback Jonathan Swift.

Defensive coordinator Ken Hilton has lots of youth on his side of the ball but he’s got a collection of defensive linemen from seniors Jonathan Barth and Justin Hilliard to juniors Brandon Baker, Henry Lagatutta, Landon Wegner, and Braylon George to sophomore DK Mays among others.

And the secondary led by seniors Darren Jarvis, Jamarius Jarvis, and Brandon Collins will have to face two of the top Class 5A quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks with a new district and virtually brand new schedule.

