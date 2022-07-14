Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Albany Hornets

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued on Wednesday, July 13, with a trip to Livingston Parish to visit with the Albany Hornets.

The Hornets have a new head coach but a man who is very familar with the program.

Assistant coach John Legoria took over in early June, once David Knight resigned after just one season. Legoria has been with the Hornets for well over a decade, also coaching other sports like baseball, softball, and cross country as well.

The Albany players said they want to make history and do something the program has never done - win a playoff game. Just making the postseason would be a good start after last season’s 1-8 campaign.

The Hornets hoped to compete in a tough 7-3A District that features Amite, Jewel Sumner, Bogalusa, and Pine.

