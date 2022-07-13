YOUR MONEY: Student loan payments to resume Sep. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Student loan payments will resume on September 1.

Keep in mind the deadline has been extended six times since March 2020.

There is no guarantee on whether President Joe Biden will extend it again.

Whether you will need to repay all your college debt is a big debate right now but there’s not a lot of controversy about how much debt you should have in the first place.

Americans owe nearly $2 trillion in student loan debt and nearly a fourth of the 44 million people who have student loans are in default or delinquency.

Just over $22 billion is owed by Louisiana residents, according to EducationData.org.

Some financial aid advisors say a big part of the problem is that students take out more debt than they should for the jobs they get.

College tuition has increased a lot and so has student loan debt. In fact, it has tripled since the 90′s and now is around $30,000 on average. Listed below is what you should do if you’re looking at colleges now.

Consider how much debt you can manage; not how much you can get.

If you’re sure of what you want to study, you can consider things like starting salaries for jobs in your field, where you want to live after graduating, and, of course, how expensive the college you want to attend is.

If you know how much you can afford, it will help you decide how you can pay it off.

You might need to look at working while you’re in college or trying to find more scholarships or grants that can help.

Remember, if you’ve already graduated and you’re a teacher, nonprofit, or government employee, you could qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

It’s a temporary waiver that expires this October.

