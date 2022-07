WATSON, La. (WAFB) - A softball team from Watson, La. have been crowned as national champions.

The Louisiana based 10U softball team, Wildfire, are the 2022 USSSA Road to the Beach National Champions.

The team announced their win in a social media post on Saturday, July 9.

Congratulations!

