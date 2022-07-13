Facebook
​Suspect arrested for homicide in Grosse Tete

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Grosse Tete.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Grosse Tete.

It took place Friday on McBay Drive.

The victim has been identified as Steven Hartley, of Port Allen.

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested Mark David Jr., 37, in connection to the deadly shooting.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Hartley and David had exchanged words at a home, then David allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Hartley.

David is being charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

