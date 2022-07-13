Still quite hot today with scattered storms, better rain chances tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday marked 5 straight days with the heat index reaching or topping 110° in Baton Rouge, marking only the second time that has happened over the last 80 years. The only other occurrence was August 1-5, 2011. Suffice to say, we could use a break from the heat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 13 (WAFB)

Today will be a close call on whether we reach a heat index of 110° for a record-setting sixth straight day. Temperatures should quickly warm into the low 90s by lunchtime, with heat index values climbing to 105° or above. The potential to reach a heat index of 110° or higher will then largely depend on if and when storms begin to fire around the area.

Guidance has trended a little drier for today than originally expected and rain chances are now posted at 40%-50%. With that in mind, it looks like another day where high temperatures will reach the mid 90s for many of us. Even with the slightly lower rain chances, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) does have a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted today for much of our area.

Increasing tropical moisture is expected to move inland on Thursday, leading to widespread showers and t-storms. The threat for locally heavy rainfall also increases, and the WPC again has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area. Increased cloud cover and rainfall should also bring some relief from the heat, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

It now appears unlikely that a tropical depression will form from the trough of low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast. Development odds are only listed at 10% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. And whatever weak low pressure we do track for the next couple of days is expected to gradually shift to our east into the weekend. With that, the threat for heavy rainfall should decrease a bit, with a return to our more typical scattered, mainly afternoon storms.

In terms of rain over the next 7 days, the WPC outlook now shows much of our area averaging 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with the potential for higher amounts closer to the coast.

Of course, as we’ve seen in recent days, any stronger storms can produce that amount in an hour or two, so locally higher amounts are almost a certainty, even for inland locations.

