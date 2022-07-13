Record-setting $1.2 million contributed to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital through Driving the Future event

The following is a press release from Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A record $1.2 million was contributed to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital through the 2022 “Driving the Future” Lexus car raffle event, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting children’s health services.

Now in its 12th year, more than $11.8 million has been contributed through the event in total, helping OLOLCH continue to provide world-class healthcare to the children of Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Past proceeds supported the building of the Children’s Hospital in 2019 while also ensuring the more than 100,000 children who visit each year are provided with the best care possible — regardless of their ability to pay.

“I want to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets for this year’s Driving the Future event,” said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “Fundraising events like this help us continue to improve and expand the services we provide at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.”

The winners of this year’s five, silver 2022 Lexus vehicles hailed from five separate Louisiana parishes. Raffle tickets were purchased by individuals from 41 states.

The “Driving the Future” raffle is presented by Geico – Your Local Office, as well as Campus Federal Credit Union and Cox Media, with partnerships from Price LeBlanc, WAFB-TV and iHeart Media. The annual fundraiser runs March through June, with winners announced live on WAFB-TV.

For more information about the event, visit ololchildrens.org/drive.

