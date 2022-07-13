Potholes and buckled asphalt leave drivers wanting improvements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers fed up with potholes and buckled asphalt on Hwy 1019 could see improvements in the future.

Folks who live around Highway 1019 say taking that route is their last resort.

“It’s probably the roughest road around here, there are a lot of potholes, and people drive extremely fast through here,” explains Blake Letil.

Letil lives off Hwy 1019, he says it’s normal to see a driver on the side of the road changing their tires. Letil adds that the biggest problems are the potholes and the buckles in the road.

“For one, I worry about my kids. They are young new drivers, the potholes, sometimes the curves make your vehicle bounce to the side. I worry about my son driving through there.”

Department of Transportation crews have a temporary fix—their patchwork helps cover up the holes—but drivers say a short-term solution is not enough.

“The patchwork doesn’t last because it starts raining hard, then all of that floods out, and then they patch it again. It just does not stay,” says Tracy Freeman who also lives off the highway.

Many drivers like Freeman and Letil worry the road will eventually damage their vehicles. “So you running straight through that asphalt, every couple of days there is fresh asphalt and it gets all over the vehicles,” says Letil.

WAFB checked in with DOTD, they say they are doing their best to close up the potholes.

“So, we are seeing a lot of buckling and we are seeing a lot of potholes, and let’s not forget it’s been raining a lot. So, the rain and the heat combine to make the potholes,” explains Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

Mallett says this year they have seen more buckling and potholes than ever before, but hopefully, a future project will take care of them once and for all.

“Well 1019 is in need of repair. There is a project on our books to mill and overlay that, but it might not be for another year before it goes to bid. You know funding is an issue for some of these mills and overlay projects,” adds Mallett.

DOTD is asking drivers to please be patient with them as they work through some of these road problems, and they will continue to put up temporary signs after they cover up a pothole to let drivers know.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.