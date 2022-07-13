Facebook
Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, Paxton Kling pulls out of MLB Draft will head to LSU

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC Photo)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, Paxton Kling stated on Twitter that he will be pulling his name out of the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft despite being one of the top draft prospects.

Kling tweeted, “I have decided to take my name out of the 2022 MLB Draft and further my career at Louisiana State University. I want to play for the great program that LSU has built over many of years, which also has the best fans in the country.”

According to MLB.com, Kling is rated as the No. 104 overall prospect out of all draft-eligible players.

Last season, Kling had a .585 batting average, with four home runs, 33 steals, and led his Central High team to a state championship.

