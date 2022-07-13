Overnight shooting leaves one hurt, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting overnight left one person hurt.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, authorities responded to a gas station located at 3375 Perkins Road around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 where they found an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

It appears the shooting occurred at a separate location, police added.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.