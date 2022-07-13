Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Overnight shooting leaves one hurt, police say

Generic crime scene BRPD
Generic crime scene BRPD(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting overnight left one person hurt.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, authorities responded to a gas station located at 3375 Perkins Road around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 where they found an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

It appears the shooting occurred at a separate location, police added.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Uvalde school shooting leaked
Uvalde school shooting leaked
Empty the Shelters campaign offering reduced adoption fees
Empty the Shelters campaign offering reduced adoption fees
Abortion temporarily legal in Louisiana
Abortion temporarily legal in Louisiana
Bissell Pet Foundation fighting shelter overcrowding
Bissell Pet Foundation fighting shelter overcrowding