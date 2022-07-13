Facebook
Ochsner, East Baton Rouge EMS reach patient data-sharing agreement
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - In its ongoing effort to support local communities and improve patient outcomes, Ochsner Baton Rouge has reached a crucial, two-way patient data-sharing agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services.

Under the agreement, EMS personnel share treatment information electronically when delivering patients to the OMC-Baton Rouge emergency department.

This quickly provides ED physicians and medical providers with accurate data on medications and procedures that patients receive prior to arrival.

“We’re doing everything we can, as quickly as we can, to save lives. Having a complete record of what was done in the field adds another valuable layer of information while we’re trying to solve a complex medical problem,” Nathan Freeman, M.D. said.

