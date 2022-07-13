La. congressman proposes bill that would allow pregnant mothers to get child support payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSLA) - Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.), along with a Republican senator from North Dakota, is introducing a bill that would allow for pregnant mothers to receive child support.

It’s called the Unborn Child Support Act, and it was introduced by Johnson and Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

“Life begins at conception, and this bill is a straightforward first step towards updating our federal laws to reflect that fact. We are hopeful that Democrats will join this bicameral effort to provide mothers with child support payments while their child is in the womb,” said Rep. Johnson.

DETAILS OF THE BILL

Provides flexibility for mothers who do not want involvement of the father by not requiring those mothers to receive child support

Requires judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively

Mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk

“Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy. Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible,” said Sen. Cramer.

The following lawmakers have indicated their support for the bill:

Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Ralph Norman (R-SC)

John Moolenaar (R-Mich.)

Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)

Randy Weber (R-Texas)

Garret Graves (R-La.)

Jake Ellzey (R-Texas)

Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa)

Claudia Tenney (R-NY)

