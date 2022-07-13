Fight to make Beauregard Town locally designated historic district rages on

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fight to make Beauregard Town a locally designated historic district rages on.

The Historic Preservation Commission voted three to one Wednesday morning to approve the measure, but it needed four votes to pass since there are seven people on the commission.

The decision will now be up to the Planning Commission and the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.

Folks with the Beauregard Town Civic Association are looking to get the special designation like Spanish Town and Drehr Place. But some neighbors are opposed to this and have put signs in their yard to voice their opposition.

According to a city-parish official, there are different responsibilities and requirements when historic districts are formed. For example, in SpanishTown, before you do any renovations or remodeling to your home, you have to get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.

“I think this is very important for not only Beauregard Town but the City of Baton Rouge. And hopefully, the Planning Commission and Metro Council will see that,” said Jeff Kuehny, a member of the Beauregard Town Civic Association board.

No word yet on when a decision will be made yet.

