Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Dr. Ali fixes “Carpal Tunnel of the leg”: Erin runs another marathon!

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Cyndy McGrath, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Normal foot function is something you don’t think about until it’s gone.

Common peroneal nerve dysfunction can be caused by sudden trauma or injury to the knee. It affects how the leg feels and how the foot functions. For one young college athlete, when physical therapy didn’t work, a complex surgery made all the difference.

Twenty-two-year-old Erin Moran loves to run. But over a year ago, this college student suddenly lost feeling in her right leg.

“It was hard. I was tripping everywhere. I was falling, I wasn’t able to drive,” Moran explains.

The first doctor Erin and her mom visited told Erin she might never walk normally again. That’s when she was referred to neurosurgeon, Dr. Zarina Ali. Dr. Ali diagnosed Erin with common peroneal nerve dysfunction.

Dr. Ali says, “I commonly explain it to patients as sort of the carpal tunnel of the leg.”

Erin’s peroneal nerve, which runs along the side of the knee, was compressed, causing the numbness and foot drop. After months of physical therapy had no effect, Dr. Ali recommended decompression surgery.

“What we are doing is opening up the area of where that nerve can get entrapped under the muscle fascia,” Dr. Ali describes to Ivanhoe.

Erin’s surgery was an outpatient procedure. Dr. Ali cautioned her that recovery could take up to a year. But just four months after surgery, Erin began jogging and, on a whim, she did a 10-mile race in October.

“I felt so good that I came home and ran another seven miles,” Erin expressed.

With Dr. Ali’s blessing, Erin signed up to run the Philadelphia marathon.

Erin remembers, “When I hit a point where I didn’t think I could put one foot in front of another, I just looked down at my leg and at my scar, and kind of just tapped it for some good luck.”

That “good luck tap” worked and she finished the entire 26.2-mile race with a smile on her face.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Are your kids nature deficient?
Louisiana is only a few days away from rolling out its new suicide prevention hotline number.
Louisiana prepared to launch 988 mental health crisis hotline this weekend
On Friday, July 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Perkins Road Community Park there will be...
HealthyBR’s Family Fitness Rocks event kicks off Friday
Stop morning headaches!