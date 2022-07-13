Facebook
Baton Rouge man sentenced for embezzling funds from New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund

(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man will spend three-and-a-half years behind bars after being found guilty of embezzling funds from the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund.

U.S. District Court Judge Greg Guidry sentenced Wayne Triche, 72, of Baton Rouge, to 41 months of imprisonment on Tuesday, July 12, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

RELATED STORY
Baton Rouge accountant accused of embezzling $2M+ from New Orleans Firefighters Pension Fund

His office said Triche pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud, and Triche was ordered to pay $937,658.77 in restitution to the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund, $329,895 to the Internal Revenue Service, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

Triche was also sentenced to one year of supervised release after he leaves prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Triche was responsible for managing a portion of the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund’s (“NOFPRF”) investments. Rather than return the profits earned to the NOPRF, he embezzled approximately $937,658.77 and used those funds for personal expenses such as a civil court judgment, credit card charges, and gambling. The tax fraud charges stem from his failure to claim the embezzled funds on his personal income tax returns, resulting in tax due and owing to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $329,895.

