APSO makes arrest in 2021 Donaldsonville shooting that left 2 dead, including teen girl

Devonte Leblanc
Devonte Leblanc(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday, July 13, that an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide that happened in Donaldsonville more than a year ago.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Devonte Leblanc, 21, of Sorrento, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

APSO reported E’John Dabney, 21, and a 14-year-old girl were found shot to death inside a vehicle near Veterans Boulevard in Donaldsonville on March 20, 2021.

Officials said three others in the vehicle, which had been hit by multiple gunshots, survived the shooting but were injured. One of those was also a juvenile.

Deputies said Leblanc was arrested on Thursday, July 7, and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. More arrests may be pending.

