All lanes open after 18-wheeler fire on I-12 W in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 W in Livingston Parish after an 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday morning, causing heavy traffic delays.

DOTD announced the highway reopened just after 11 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-12 West past LA 441 (Holden). Congestion remains 5 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 13, 2022

According to Troopers with Louisiana State Police, authorities were on the scene of the commercial vehicle fire just west of LA 441 around 6 a.m.

One lane was shut down due to recovery efforts.

Crews worked at the scene to recover the vehicle.

