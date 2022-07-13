All lanes open after 18-wheeler fire on I-12 W in Livingston Parish
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 W in Livingston Parish after an 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday morning, causing heavy traffic delays.
DOTD announced the highway reopened just after 11 a.m.
According to Troopers with Louisiana State Police, authorities were on the scene of the commercial vehicle fire just west of LA 441 around 6 a.m.
One lane was shut down due to recovery efforts.
Crews worked at the scene to recover the vehicle.
