18-wheeler fire forces traffic delays on I-12 W in Livingston Parish

One lane was shut down due to recovery efforts.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A lane closure on I-12 W in Livingston Parish caused traffic delays on Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire.

According to Troopers with Louisiana State Police, authorities were on the scene of the commercial vehicle fire just west of LA 441 around 6 a.m.

One lane was shut down due to recovery efforts.

The lane closure is causing traffic to flow slowly in the area.

Crews are working on the scene to recover the vehicle.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and to choose an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

