18-wheeler fire forces traffic delays on I-12 W in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A lane closure on I-12 W in Livingston Parish caused traffic delays on Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire.

I-12 WEST still down to only ONE LANE in Holden due to vehicle recovery from an earlier 18-wheeler fire. Right Lane is blocked. Expect at least an hour long delay. Or take US-190 WEST out of Hammond, then rejoin I-12 west via LA-63 at Livingston. pic.twitter.com/ezlVdxAnKa — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 13, 2022

According to Troopers with Louisiana State Police, authorities were on the scene of the commercial vehicle fire just west of LA 441 around 6 a.m.

One lane was shut down due to recovery efforts.

The lane closure is causing traffic to flow slowly in the area.

Crews are working on the scene to recover the vehicle.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and to choose an alternate route if possible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.