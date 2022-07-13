1 of 6 arrested in deadly drug deal pleads guilty to manslaughter

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - One of six suspects arrested in connection with a deadly drug deal in Livingston Parish in January 2021 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the Office of Louisiana Attorney General.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said Colton Boudreaux, 22, of Holden, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute in the shooting death of Javin Aguillard, 19, of Gonzales, on Jan. 21, 2021.

RELATED: Six arrested after January fatal shooting in Livingston Parish

Boudreaux was originally charged with second-degree murder.

“My office and I are committed to making Louisiana a safer place and getting justice for crime victims,” said Landry. “This morning, in a Livingston Parish courtroom, Colton Boudreaux admitted his guilt to manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute. I commend my Assistant Attorneys General Jeff Traylor and Winston White for their exceptional prosecutorial work to obtain this guilty plea, and I pray this conviction will bring some comfort to the victim’s family. As Attorney General, I will continue to fight for justice.”

A conviction of manslaughter in Louisiana carries a penalty of 15 to 40 years in prison. Landry added Boudreaux is expected to be sentenced on July 28.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened on LA 1036 near Hinson Road in Holden.

“Through our ongoing investigation, we learned five individuals traveled from Ascension Parish to Livingston Parish in order to participate in a drug transaction,” said Sheriff Jason Ard in a Facebook post the day of the shooting. “Once at the Holden location, an altercation erupted leading to both parties exchanging gun fire. This resulted in the death of Javin Aguillard & the injury to the female victim who was within the residence. This has been a long investigation. And, we are not done yet. Our investigation continues. More arrests are possible.”

Jeremiah Preston of Gonzales, Davalynn Rose of Holden, Jaheim Miller of Gonzales, Gregory Magee of Gonzales, and Ashtin Ursin of Gonzales were also arrested after the shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.