Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Woman’s New Life Clinic vandalized, police say

A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A medical clinic was vandalized in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 12.

Around 6:30 a.m., authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 760 Colonial Drive after reports of the building being vandalized.

Photos taken at the scene show words written in red spray paint splattered across the front and side of the clinic.

According to its website, the clinic offers an array of services including help with unplanned pregnancies, professional counseling, family planning, abortion pill reversal and more.

A medical clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
A medical clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.(WAFB)

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 12
Tracking a combination of rain and heat next few days
Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana Legislature decides not to hold veto session
A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police for Eddie Charles Thompson
Missing DeQuincy man found alive
Ahysen Nation: Susanne Duplantis