What to know about preparing for back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to start thinking about back to school again.

Many parents have been sent the supplies lists and officials are encouraging students to start their routine early.

Kris Cusanza, Regional Director at Sylvan Learning said now is also the time for older students to get their summer reading done.

There are many strategies you can use. She recommends organizing reading into digestible chunks. Pick out a certain number of pages or chapters you’re going to read per night.

For kindergartners through second grade, Cusanza said now is the time to review skills your students learned last year. Go over letter sounds and make sure they’re able to identify letters. Parents can make it fun by writing out in chalk outside. When you make it a game, it helps your child memorize it.

“Have your students write notes about what they read,” said Kris Cusanza, Regional Director at Sylvan Learning. “If they’re more of a visual learner and they to do a picture strip, where they just draw a couple of pictures that’s going to help them remind them of what did they just read. So they’re reading and reflecting on the material. If they take that process and they do that process from now until August, they’ll have enough time to really have read it, and digest the material.”

Cusanza said when it comes to math, food is a great tool. If you have a student that’s struggling to understand the concept of money, do “snowball math.” Give them a couple of dollars in change and take them to the snowball stand or ice cream shop.

For high schoolers, it is never too late to practice integer math, or math involving positive and negative numbers.

There are lots of activities are on Tik Tok and Pinterest.

Sylvanlearning.com has some resources too.

When it comes to saving money, many schools have sent out their school lists. There are classroom sets of supplies, meaning you can get groups together and split the cost.Also, keep an eye on the major retailers, Cusanza said they’ll be doing lots of sales in the coming weeks.

