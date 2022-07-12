University Lakes project could bring more recreational activities to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jogging, biking, or doing yoga, it’s how many of you like to enjoy the LSU lakes.

“It’s nice and very peaceful and I think it’ll really draw people here,” Ashley Stevens said.

With dredging underway to clean the lakes, folks are looking forward to more ways to enjoy the great outdoors of Baton Rouge.

“(Plans) include the potential for more food and beverage trucks and those types of things. Perhaps a more permanent installation at Baton Rouge beach. Certainly, we are looking at opportunities for more people in the water: kayaks, other boating events, and that kind of thing,” said Rob Stuart, president of the LSU Foundation.

Stuart said they are working with BREC to bring more recreational activities to the lakes, which people like Von Jefferson want to use.

“It helps develop that sense of community, and definitely some food vendors because, after a run your boy gets hungry,” Jefferson said.

But some people are concerned the lakes will be over-commercialized.

“I’d rather avoid the commercial aspects of it... they’re talking about having food being sold and I don’t want (the lakes) to be trashed or turn into a commercial operation. I’d rather it just stays a rec park,” Ben Giamalva said.

Giamalva is also concerned about safety.

Project leaders said part of phase one includes creating separate bike and pedestrian lanes.

“I think overall it’s a great idea, especially the deepening and the revitalizing the fishing, fish kills would stop and all that kind of thing,” Giamalva said.

But the first step—getting the lakes cleaned up—is what many who use the lakes look forward to most.

The first phase of the University Lakes Project is set to be finished by the end of 2023.

