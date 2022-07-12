Facebook
Two additional monkeypox cases identified in Louisiana

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two new monkeypox cases have been identified in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. This brings the total number of cases in the state to three.

All three of the reported cases are from the New Orleans area, according to state officials.

The Louisiana Department of Health is working closely with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on identifying any future cases in the state.

Doctors are also being urged to keep an eye out for symptoms in patients.

Below is a list of symptoms from the Louisiana Department of Health:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus

Health experts say monkeypox can spread several ways, including through contact with clothing, bedding and other items. However, anyone who comes in close contact with someone who shows symptoms is at risk.

Anyone who has concerns is being told to contact a doctor.

