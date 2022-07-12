Tricky forecast ahead due to tropical uncertainty in the northern Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our focus remains on a trough of low pressure in the northern Gulf and its potential for development over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center has development odds listed at 30% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. Regardless of development or not, heavy rain continues to be the primary concern from coastal Louisiana eastward to the Florida Panhandle. Unfortunately, model guidance continues to be of little help with varying solutions shown from run to run.

For today, the pattern looks similar to what we experienced on Monday. Isolated showers this morning will give way to scattered showers and t-storms this afternoon. Rain chances are posted at 40%-50%, with highs again potentially reaching the mid 90s. Heat index values could also peak in the 105°-110° range, so it will be a close call on whether Baton Rouge reaches a heat index of at least 110° for the fifth straight day. That would be a rather rare occurrence for the Capital City. With the expected heat, the National Weather Service has now posted a Heat Advisory for parts of SE Louisiana, including metro Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. today.

Rain chances are expected to trend higher for Wednesday and Thursday as some of the tropical moisture in the northern Gulf potentially drifts our way. Locally heavy rainfall will also be an increasing concern, with the Weather Prediction Center posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for much of our area, but a Level 2/4 (slight) risk for areas just south and east of Baton Rouge on both days.. The increased cloud cover and rainfall should keep highs in the upper 80s for most.

Elevated rain chances may linger into Friday before easing back to the 40%-50% range for the weekend. Of course, that is all dependent on disturbance in the northern Gulf and the expectation that it may begin drifting east or northeast away from our area by late in the week.

The Weather Prediction Center currently shows a gradient of rain totals across our area, with lower totals to the north and much higher numbers along the coast. The outlook as of early Tuesday morning for the next 7 days shows totals averaging 1 to 3 inches north of Baton Rouge, 3 to 5 inches near the I-10/I-12 corridor, and potentially reaching 5-10 inches closer to the coast. It should be emphasized that considerable uncertainty remains on these potential rain totals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.