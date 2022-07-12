Toddler killed by dog bite in Gentilly Woods, NOPD says

Facebook
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11) in the Gentilly Woods area, New Orleans police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, the NOPD said.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died. The NOPD did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel.

It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child. The NOPD also has not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, the NOPD said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

