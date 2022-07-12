Facebook
Teen shot on Washington Avenue overnight

Police have identified a 15-year-old as a victim in the shooting.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting sent a teenager to the hospital.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on July 12 in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue, off of Plank Road.

Police have identified a 15-year-old as a victim in the shooting.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

The injury appeared to be non life-threatening at the time of incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

