Teen shot on Washington Avenue overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting sent a teenager to the hospital.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on July 12 in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue, off of Plank Road.

Police have identified a 15-year-old as a victim in the shooting.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

The injury appeared to be non life-threatening at the time of incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

