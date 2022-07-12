Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture

'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.
'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.(Miguel Hartford)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is an experience that is like none other.

That’s exactly why Mariah Hartford, a graduate of Southern University and A&M College, chose to pen a children’s book called ‘Niya; My HBCU Family’, which is apart of an entire series that is centered around children from various cultures and backgrounds.

“I chose to write about a generational HBCU family, because my brother, cousins and I are first generation college graduates in our immediate family, but we have aunts and uncles who graduated from SU. I’ve met multiple people who are generational at Southern University,” Hartford said.

She graduated from Southern in 2011 with a degree in Business Management.

The 35-year-old says she has been writing since elementary school and self-published her first book in 2021.

Miguel Hartford, 35
Miguel Hartford, 35(Miguel Hartford)

“I plan on my children being SU graduates and I wanted to expose the HBCU love and lifestyle to younger generations across the country to give them a sense of pride and familiarity at a young age so college will be more common and attainable as they grow older,” she added.

The author says she feels it’s important to show children of color a fun and supportive lifestyle as well as successful people who look like them.

Hartford’s book, ‘Niya: My HBCU Family,’ tells the story of a young girl who explains to her class that her family has been attending an HBCU for several generations.

Niya even shares her plans to attend college, perform as a majorette with the school’s marching band, the excitement of a football game, what it means to join a Greek organization and so much more.

The book is apart of the Culture Kids series, which was created “to represent children of all races and ethnicities and to show the likenesses and differences among all.”

'Niya; My HBCU family' is a children's book written by Southern University graduate, Miguel...
'Niya; My HBCU family' is a children's book written by Southern University graduate, Miguel Hartford.(Miguel Hartford)

“Children can learn about other cultures and see that we are the same in most ways, but being unique is what makes us great,” Hartford went on to say.

You can purchase Hartford’s book from Amazon here.

For more information about Hartford and to see more of her work, visit her online here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Child Porn Arrest
Man accused of possessing child porn, animal porn, cocaine, meth
School children engage in lesson in classroom.
Back to school giveaway offering free uniforms, bookbags, hair cuts
The St. George Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 700 block of Northbrook Drive...
Firefighters battle flames at home on Northbrook Drive
A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
Pro-life women’s clinic vandalized, police say